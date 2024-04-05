Jukulyn community accuse police of working with criminals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Jukulyn in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, has accused the police of working with criminal syndicates in the area.

The area has become notorious for high levels of crime including gangsterism with municipal services and courier companies accessing the township with police escorts.

Today, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale, together with police top brass, is engaging the community on policing issues.

Leader of the community patrollers, Thabo Mooketsi says they don’t believe police will effect change in the area as the issue has been persistent for years now.

“Criminals along here with the police are a team, so in the whole of South Africa, you cannot be hopeful about anything. The SAPS is just a department to pay people. If you are talking about Jukulyn, it’s a no-go area.”