Jukulyn residents promised increased deployment of police

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gauteng’s Community Safety MEC, Faith Mazibuko has promised the deployment of more law enforcement officers to Jukulyn in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. Mazibuko was speaking at a crime imbizo in the area, where the department rolled out E-panic buttons and CCTV Cameras.

The rollout follows a ministerial Imbizo in the area three weeks ago. Residents requested to meet with local policing structures due to the high crime rate.

Gangs are running amok, leading to a halt in the delivery of service in some instances.

Jukulyn has become a no-go zone area, with emergency and municipal services as well as courier companies only accessing this section of Soshanguve under a police escort. Mazibuko says they’ll be rolling out more boots on the ground to enhance the rollout of the panic buttons and CCTV cameras.

“These are the extra steps we are ensuring that we bring to you. Will also be deploying more of our law enforcement officers, especially from the afternoon until the early hours of the morning. Whether you are coming from work or going to work.”

Hijacking, robbery, housebreaking and drugs are some of the challenges troubling the community. The community has also lost its trust in the local police accusing them of collaborating with the criminals.

“They have already told you that go and fix Rietgat, go put your house in order,” says a resident.

“How will I know I am safe? I feel the law is using us to gain status. There was an incident in January, and the whole law enforcement acted but not on other cases,” adds a resident.

“We opened an assault case on March 15th, and even now, there’s nothing. I’ve done follow-ups five times, but still, there’s nothing. No one came to our house,” says another resident.

Giving police another chance

The newly appointed station commander of Rietgat Police Station, Brigadier Devan Govender, has appealed for residents to give the police another chance.

He has committed to working with the community to turn the tide.

“Give us the chance. Give the police a chance to allow them to go and do their investigations. Let the suspects go to court. I know you don’t trust the SAPS at Rietgat. I am going to give you my phone number, deal with me, give me the information. It’s my duty to give you that feedback, it’s the right thing to do. It’s going to take some time for us to come and trust each other but we can do it.”

MEC Mazibuko says they are working on an equivalent of the E-panic button for those who do not have smartphones.