Eskom to charge more for electricity from Monday

Eskom will be charging more for electricity from Monday next week. This after Energy Regulator (NERSA) approved the electricity tariff increases for the period 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025.

Nersa approved the electricity tariff hike for the 2024/25 financial year in January 2023.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says electricity tariff increases for local municipalities will come into effect from the 1st of July this year.

“Local authority tariffs charges from the period 01 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 a percentage increase of 12.72%. Eskom direct customers from the period 01 April 2024 to 31 March 2025 all tariff charges except the affordability subsidy charge a percentage increase of 12.74%. Affordability subsidy charge a percentage increase of 25.24%. The average increase applied to the key industrial and urban tariffs will be 13.29% due to the increase in the affordability subsidy charge.”

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has lambasted the forthcoming electricity increase.

SAFTU national spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says the increase is above the inflation rate and will ultimately widen energy poverty.

“So if you have electricity growing by 12.74% and the wage increases of workers growing only by about 4.7% and below that, it means therefore that the wages of workers are not keeping up to speed with the rising cost of electricity. And this of course causes problems for the consumers, who of course are workers and households. So we have raised this as a matter of concern because we think that the cost of electricity should not cost beyond what the working people can afford.”