Durbanites join Muslims in breaking fast

Residents of Durban from all walks of life will join the Muslim community for a mass iftaar on Saturday to break fast. During the month of Ramadan Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and break fast together, which is known as iftaar.

Meals will be provided to everyone who attends.

Mass Iftaar KZN executive member Dr. Shabir Omar says Saturday night’s celebration is in the spirit of ubuntu.

“All these faith based organisations, irrespective of which religion culture, creed, if we can spread that message of empathy to the disadvantaged, if we can share that feeling and share among us, how much better will we be as people, how much better as community. And the underlying thing is the spirit of ubuntu here in South Africa. We need to reach out to each other. We need to move beyond our differences, hold hands and we like the term breaking bread.”

The iftaar takes place at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban at from 4 to 6pm.