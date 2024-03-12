Sighting the new moon marks the start of Ramadan in SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new moon has been spotted on Cape Town’s Sea Point promenade, marking the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The sighting of the moon last night signals the start of a month of fasting, abstinence and spiritual renewal.

Scores of people gathered on the promenade.

The chairperson of the Crescent Observers Society, Imam Yusuf Panday says, “The moon has been sighted everywhere. People will start fasting from sunrise to sunset for the whole month of Ramadan, so it may be 29 or 30 days for Ramadan and we hope that Allah will give them health and strength to carry out their duties until we see the moon for Eid.”