45 000 food hampers to be distributed in celebration of Ramadan

In celebration of the end of the month of Ramadan, about 45 000 food hampers will be distributed across South Africa, with 24 000 of those being distributed to needy families in the Western Cape.

Operation Fitrah is an initiative by the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) to ensure that every Muslim is free of want, when they break their fast on the day of Eid.

Operation Fitrah is conducted over three months and includes the individual assessment of families and home visits to find beneficiaries. CEO of SANZAF, Yasmina Francke says their staff and volunteers put shoulder to the wheel, to ensure that they can provide to those in need.

“We’re here at the Athlone civic Centre and what’s happening here today is the packing of our fitrah hampers. basically what fitrah hampers is is the food parcels we pack for distribution to the less privileged in our community, those who have been fasting, so they also have something for the day of Eid to actually celebrate one of the special days that marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

The food hampers include fresh produce, as well as canned goods. One of the volunteers who assisted in packing the hampers is Amaanullah Mohamed.

‘I’m part of a religious and cultural group, a youth group, in the community and we came here today to motivate others to come and assist with this great work. Because we know what it is to feed the poor and look after those who are less fortunate. So we are here and motivating the young, trying to get more youngsters involved. The older generation are getting older and can’t do it anymore. So we try to motivate people to come and assist in this regard.”

SCOUTS Western Cape’s Nimmy Abrahams says it is a way for them to give back to the community.

“It’s an opportunity to be together, teamwork. At the same time they earn something in terms of advancement because part of the work they do they get little badges for it along the way. So they absolutely enjoy it, they love it, they love being together as well as the fact that it comes from their hearts in terms of doing good for the community.”

The parcels were handed out in various communities, including Delft. One of the beneficiaries, Miriam du Toit, says she is very grateful for the donation.

Every year, SANZAF also aims to serve hot meals to over 1 million people in South Africa, during Ramadan.