sabc-plus-logo

Home

Police arrest six heavily armed men attempting to rob in Sandton

  • Image Credits :
  • X @SAPoliceService
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police say they have arrested six heavily armed men who were allegedly on their way to commit a robbery in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Officers intercepted a bakkie marked with a courier company’s logo and a private Toyota bakkie with the six armed suspects.

Police say in a statement that the suspects were found in possession of two loaded rifles and three pistols.

SAPS had received information about the gang that would be committing a robbery in Johannesburg using a marked courier bakkie.

The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes and suspects will be profiled to establish if they are not wanted for committing other crimes.

 

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES