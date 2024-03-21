Human Rights Day commemorated in Sharpeville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the national commemoration of Human Rights Day in Sharpeville outside Johannesburg, later this morning.

The event will include the commemoration of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre when apartheid police shot and killed protesters who were marching peacefully against discriminatory pass laws.

The President will join the families of the victims of the massacre in a wreath-laying ceremony.

The 2024 Human Rights Day coincides with the 30th anniversary of the country’s freedom and democracy. It will be held under the theme – Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights.

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY 2024

State Of Readiness as we prepare for The Human Rights Day at George Thabe Stadium in Sharpeville. Are you ready wena? #HumanRightsDay2024 #HumanRightsDay2024#30yrsFreedom pic.twitter.com/4XgTI9FEBd — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) March 20, 2024

The rest of this month will be used to reflect on the country’s achievements in promoting respect for basic human rights and restoring human dignity in line with the Bill of Rights.

The hosting of the event in Sharpeville, symbolises the government’s commitment to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought and died for the country’s liberation in Sharpeville and other communities throughout South Africa.

The video below reports on a national conference held to assess SA’s human rights: