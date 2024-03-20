Black industrialists are agents of change: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says black industrialists are not just job creators and wealth generators, but agents of change that drive social and economic transformation in communities.

He says the previous regime did not enable black industrialists, however, today they are celebrated because of the power of empowerment.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Black Industrialists and Exporters conference held in Sandton today.

“However, despite facing immense challenges, black industrialists have persevered, defying odds and breaking barriers to create thriving businesses and contribute significantly to our nation’s economic development. Today, we celebrate the power of empowerment. Empowerment that has not been handed out as charity but earned through hard work.”