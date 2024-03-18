Ramaphosa lauds government for improvement of human rights

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that while there is progress to make, there are also strides that government has made in the advancement of human rights.

Ramaphosa says since the dawn of democracy, government has shown its commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

He was speaking at the National Conference on 30 Years of Human Rights on Gauteng’s East Rand.

National Conference on Human Rights in South Africa:

The three-day conference will see government officials and key stakeholders reflect on the work that has been done since South Africa’s democratic dispensation.

Ramaphosa outlines the pieces of legislation that have been passed that give effect to the Constitution.

“The Bill of Rights enjoins the democratic state to enact various pieces of legislation to promote human rights among people. Amongst those we have put in place are the promotion of the Access to Information Act, which gives effect to Section 32 of the Constitution, the promotion of the Administrative Justice Act, which gives effect to Section 33, the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act which gives effect to Section 9 (2) of the Constitution relating to measures of redress for the previously disadvantaged, we passed the Employment Equity Act, Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment Act and others.”