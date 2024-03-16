Fire breaks out in Haarlem, George

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire has broken out in the mountains in Haarlem, a small town on the eastern outskirts of the George Municipal precinct.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe says as part of firefighting efforts, crews have deployed drones.

One of the fire lines is advancing towards orchards.

He says despite the fire’s intensity, firefighting teams are safeguarding all structures, ensuring their security.

The George Mobile Water tanker has been activated to provide water support to the firefighters.