George resident cycles, swims for down syndrome athletes

A resident of George in the Western Cape swam ten kilometres and cycled 100 kilometres in one day to raise funds for the Down Syndrome Sport Organisation of South Africa.

Heinrich Muller was inspired by the local Down Syndrome swimming sensation, Minke Janse van Rensburg, who will participate in the 2024 World Swimming Championships in Turkey. Van Rensburg is the 2023 South African Disabled Sportswoman of the Year.

Muller’s financial pledges will get Van Rensburg and a team of local Down Syndrome athletes to Turkey.

“When I heard Minke’s story and the Down Syndrome sports organisation’s story, it touched my heart and I just said listen this is the charity I would like to do something for,” Muller said.

“I’m just very happy that I can contribute to their world championships that they’re going to in Turkey. It’s just a privilege to raise money for them.”

Muller’s efforts have raised over R100 000 so far, and he is hopeful that he can continue to raise more money to support the Down Syndrome Sport Organisation of South Africa.

VIDEO | A swim for a good cause:

