George’s Oewer Street lit up for festive season

Oewer Street, one of the most famous and festive streets in George in the Western Cape, is once again lit up for the festive season.

For over 20 years, they’ve been bringing joy to children and adults alike with their Christmas displays and lights.

It’s not only the locals who go to see the lights, but also visitors.

This year, many opened up their hearts and wallets towards a good cause, with the residents paying tribute to all their neighbours who have been affected by cancer.

Denise Human is one of the residents who’s been lighting up her house for the past few years.

“This year we decided to dedicate this to cancer. Out of the 35 houses in the street, we’ve got nine people who’ve either conquered cancer or is battling cancer at the moment. Cancer has got no age or borders so it can strike anywhere, anytime so that’s why we decided to dedicate this to cancer this year.”