Mpumalanga doctor granted bail after arrest for alleged theft

The 31-year-old female doctor arrested for the alleged theft of medication and some medical equipment in Middleburg, Mpumalanga has been granted R5 000 bail.

Dr Bridget Masina appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court.

She was allegedly found with medication and medical equipment with an estimated value of R50 000 at the Middelburg Hospital.

Security personnel allegedly made the discovery when searching her vehicle when leaving the hospital.

Dr Masina is expected to return to court next month. The Mpumalanga Health Department has suspended Masina.