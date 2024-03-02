eThekwini municipality concerned about impact of SAMWU protest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The eThekwini municipality has expressed concerns about the impact of unprotected protest action by its workers affiliated to South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) over pay disputes.

Despite an interdict obtained by the City, SAMWU has intensified its protest action. The union is demanding adjustments of salaries to match those employed in other metropolitan municipalities.

It’s the sixth day of the crippling protest action in eThekwini.

The municipality says there has been vandalism and sabotage of water infrastructure which has resulted in water outages in some areas.

Suspected vandalism on infrastructure has resulted in water and sanitation pipes cut off and left leaking.

Local communities and the business areas West of the city have been without water since the beginning of the strike.

“There was sabotage of pipes. The pipes were slashed. So there are two roads that haven’t had water for two days since the strike began. And great impact as well in the centre of New Germany where rubbish bins were thrown and business had to close through fear and intimidation and commuters were scared to actually go to the city centre and catch taxis and buy various goods,” says Dave Dougans of the New Germany Ratepayers and Residents Association.

Schools and healthcare facilities have also been affected.

“There’s more schools that are closed because the whole road of Wybank has no water. Furthermore it came back but some places are still without water till now,” says Barry Barnes the Pinetown CPF chairperson.

eThekwini Municipality says contingency measures are in place to minimise the disruptions of the basic services.

“The electricity unit as well as the water and sanitation units have established contingency plans to prioritise areas currently without this critical infrastructure and services. Waste collection services have also been disrupted due to the strike action. This has affected the cleansing and solid waste units refuse collection and street sweeping services. Residents are requested not to take out their refuse until further notice,” explains Gugu Sisilana the eThekwini municipality spokesperson.

The municipality says it has deployed security personnel and police to strategic locations to monitor and safeguard critical infrastructure and to protect staff.



eThekwini grapples with municipal strike fallout: