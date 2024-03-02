sabc-plus-logo

Home

Gauteng hosts second annual Schools of Specialisation Festival

  • Learners showcase their projects at the second annual Schools of Specialisation.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@EducationGP1
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says the establishment of schools of specialisation in the province will assist a great deal to reposition education as a sector to provide adequate skills to  learners. Chiloane says this is to ensure a wider teaching and learning curve in the province.

The department hosted the second annual Schools of Specialisation Festival at John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation in Milpark, in Johannesburg.

The aim of the festival is to bring the province’s 35 Schools of Specialisation together to celebrate and showcase learners skills through their best projects.

 

“These schools of specialisation are outcome based because learners are learning beyond the curriculum. For instance, artisans, first aid, coding, drawing technologies, power systems and at centre of it, there is also what we call a multi-certification. So, all the skills that we are giving them within our school of specialisation are actually accredited skills through different entities.”

 

 

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES