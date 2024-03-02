Gauteng hosts second annual Schools of Specialisation Festival

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says the establishment of schools of specialisation in the province will assist a great deal to reposition education as a sector to provide adequate skills to learners. Chiloane says this is to ensure a wider teaching and learning curve in the province.

The department hosted the second annual Schools of Specialisation Festival at John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation in Milpark, in Johannesburg.

The aim of the festival is to bring the province’s 35 Schools of Specialisation together to celebrate and showcase learners skills through their best projects.

𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗢𝗪: We are celebrating the future of education in @GautengProvince today as MEC @matomekopano hosts the 2nd Annual Schools of Specialisation Festival. All 35 Schools of Specialisation have gathered to showcase their skills and projects. #SOSFest2024 pic.twitter.com/3u8NaYtAGl — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) March 2, 2024

“These schools of specialisation are outcome based because learners are learning beyond the curriculum. For instance, artisans, first aid, coding, drawing technologies, power systems and at centre of it, there is also what we call a multi-certification. So, all the skills that we are giving them within our school of specialisation are actually accredited skills through different entities.”

#SOSFest2024 | 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛: John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation exhibited their silent solar-powered electric motorcycle at the 2nd Annual Schools of Specialisation Festival#GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/X58djLeBOt — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) March 2, 2024