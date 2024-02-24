We will continue to build a better Africa and better world: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ruling party remains the party of choice and will continue to improve the lives of South Africans building on the foundation of the past 30 years.

May 29 has been proclaimed as Election Day for the country’s 2024 elections.

Ramaphosa is delivering his keynote address in a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ramaphosa says that the party will in the next five years focus on the six key priorities to ensure economic growth under the ANC-led government.

The key priorities announced by Ramaphosa are expected to drive job creation amid an increase in the rate of unemployment in the country.

“Our jobs plan, building our industries including an inclusive economy. We will tackle the high cost of living, we will also invest in our people. We will defend democracy and advance freedom and we will continue to build a better Africa and a better world by renewing the mandate of the ANC.”

ANC manifesto launch: