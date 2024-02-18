Two separate accidents claim four lives in Eastern Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Four people have died in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape during the early hours of this morning.

The first crash happened on the N2 towards Humansdorp when a sedan lost control and overturned. The vehicle was travelling from Humansdorp direction with three occupants all males.

Two passengers died on the scene, while the driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to Cuyler Hospital for further medical examination.

In another crash, a bakkie with seven occupants lost control and overturned on the T12 road in Maluti at Khoapa location.

The vehicle was travelling from Matatiele, heading to Maluti when the accident occurred.

Two passengers, a male and a female, died at the scene.

Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says it is suspected that driving under the influence of alcohol was the contributing factor to the crashes and cases of culpable homicide have been opened for the respective accidents.

“Yes, we can confirm the death of these four people in these accidents that happened during the early hours of this morning. The MEC for transport in the province is saddened by these tragic accidents and sends condolences to the affected families and calls on motorists to be extra vigilant on the road. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of these accidents and investigations show that alcohol was involved in one of the two accidents.”

Meanwhile, according to Arrive Alive fourteen people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe, and two people tragically lost their lives and were pronounced dead on the scene in a taxi accident in Centurion, Gauteng.

A single minibus veered off the road and collided with a wall of a security estate.