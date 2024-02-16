DA says all proposals for SA have been costed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the manifesto it will be launching on Saturday at the Union Buildings takes cognizance of South Africa’s constrained financial position.

The official opposition party will unveil what it calls its plan to rescue the country from corruption, load shedding and service delivery challenges.

DA head of policy Matt Cuthbert says the party’s proposals are costed.

“The idea is to use the money that exists within the fiscus itself try and cut down waste where possible and introduce new legislation and regulations to try and generate saving elsewhere. Because at this point in time there is a bias towards things like VIP protection particularly millionaire managers and the like instead of the money being redirected towards the most vulnerable in society. This is why it is important to specify that there are that are certain proposals in our manifesto that are costed because there is no point to say we are going to increase x, if we are not able to show exactly what it is we are going to increase it with and where we are going to find that money.”

More detail with regards to the DA’s fiscal proposals will be delivered during party leader John Steenhuisen’s alternative to the Finance Minister’s budget next week.