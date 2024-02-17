Sea of blue in Capital City

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Pretoria CBD was a sea of blue today, as thousands of DA members and supporters packed the lawns of the Union Buildings for the launch of the party’s 2024 manifesto.

Thousands of supporters gathered at Church Square early this morning, before embarking on a march to the capital.

DA leader John Steenhuisen then delivered his speech just after midday, saying that amongst others, they are determined to rescue South Africa from the energy crisis and unemployment.

Thousands of DA supporters braved the scorching heat and marched to the Union Buildings from Church Square.

The supporters were all in high spirits, dressed in their DA regalia, as they sang and danced through the streets.

The DA said that this occasion transcended the boundaries of a mere event and that it marks a movement of significant proportions, with the largest mobilisation effort in the history of the DA.

This is what some of the supporters had to say.

“Today I am here in Pretoria to support the DA. I want to see change, young people working and young people achieve many things here in South Africa. I am here today because I want to see what is going to happen with the political issues and all that stuff, what we want to see in South Africa is youth getting exposure to quite a lot of things.”

The supporters say they believe that change is possible in South Africa, if the ANC is ousted from government.

Jesse Jansen travelled all the way from Cape Town to attend the event.

“So, I am a very proud DA supporter from Cape Town and I have come all the way to Pretoria to see how we can make a difference. If you are from the Western Cape, you absolutely know the DA difference and I really want to see that in the whole of South Africa and not only in the Western Cape. I think I want to see service delivery; I want to see how the government can give the people what they really need and right now, that is service delivery and education and helping people get jobs and I really think the DA can do that.”

They also called on all eligible South Africans to ensure that they take to the polls this year and cast their ballots, if they really want the country to change for the better.

First time voter, Mickey van der Westhuisen, says this year’s general elections will be the most significant since 1994.

“In the past you know things were going okay but there was never a reason for me to vote like this year. I believe that this year 2024 would be the 1994 that we can rid of the corruption in South Africa and work to a better future and I believe that with the DA we can accomplish that.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make the declaration of the election date next week.