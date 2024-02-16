DA says it plans to rescue SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is prepared to host over 15 000 supporters on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria tomorrow for its 2024 Elections manifesto launch.

In the manifesto, the party is expected to outline a plan which it says will rescue South Africa.

The party will start with a march from the central Pretoria Church square in the morning and make its way to the offices of the executive.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, DA head of policy, Matt Cuthbert, says they have made sure that the solution that the party will present resonates with South Africans as they face their daily challenges.

“It’s taken 10 months of meticulous work to get to this point. We have consulted with our party structures across the board and across the country, met with experts to make sure that the offering we make to South Africans is a credible one. That it is realistic and one that is grounded in the lived reality of South Africans.”

“I think what is key about this manifesto is that it is accessible, it’s not a 260-page document like other parties have released. It’s a short 50 pages and it focuses on the key solutions that we need to turn our country around.”

VIDEO | DA readiness for its manifesto launch:

