DA to unveil its Elections 2024 manifesto at the Union Buildings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will launch its election manifesto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria tomorrow. The launch comes ahead of the 2024 national and general elections, a poll the opposition party says will mark a transition from corruption and state collapse.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to lead and unveil the party’s blueprint for a better South Africa.

DA national spokesperson Werner Horn says, “The launch is really all about releasing our manifesto, issuing a statement of intent of what we will do if the voters entrust us with the keys to that building. Speaking to how we will through that blueprint fix the issues that are preventing South Africa from having a growing economy and be on a growth and winning path.”

Werner Horn spoke to SAFM about the manifesto launch this morning: