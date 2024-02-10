Dwarsloop sport development club asks for assistance with sponsorship

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Founders of the Dwarsloop sport development club in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are calling on government and the private sector to lend a helping hand with sponsorship for aspiring golfers. The club is in need of sports equipment and proper fields.

The sports club was established about 18 years ago, with an aim of keeping young people off the streets.

A 60-year-old former golfer – John Mdhluli established the Dwarsloop Sport Development Club in 2005. He says he fell in love with golf after becoming a caddy in the 1980s.

Mdhluli who is now a pastor, says his wish is to see many young people taking part in this sport. He is offering to train aspiring golfers during weekends and school holidays.

“I started playing golf in 1987 and now I see that I have to help the kids to improve their talents. That is why I am here to help them. I am doing this for charity they are not paying anything.”

Some of the youngsters say the sport teaches them to be disciplined and responsible.

“I like golf because it teaches us new things and you go to new places because of golf, that’s what I like about golf. I also watch it on TV. So golf is a best sport for me.”

“Golf is a calm sport and you need to follow the rules accordingly. Like you must not make noise when someone is playing and wants to hit the ball because that person can lose concentration.”



Dwarsloop sports development club aims at getting children off the streets in Mpumalanga:

Bushbuckridge, like many rural areas, doesn’t have a proper golf course. The club is unable to host tournaments instead they are forced to play away games.

A local resident who is the biggest supporter of the club – Flossy Ngobeni-Sithole – says they need more golf apparel and some clubs among other things.

“Our kids don’t have uniform, bags and other things they need for playing golf. At least if we can have someone to assist them to buy those stuff. And sometimes when they go for tournaments, because we don’t have golf club except in Hazyview, in most cases they participate in Malalane and Barberton and it’s far. We don’t have money for transport then sometimes we have to borrow so that they can go and play and also buy them food.”

Ngobeni-Sithole who also works for the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, has encouraged other communities to establish similar initiatives.