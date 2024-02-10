Africa Check fact-checks Presidents SONA 2024 claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa painted a picture of progress under the African National Congress (ANC) 30-year rule. Central to his narrative was the story of “democracy’s child,” Tintswalo, born in 1994, the dawn of freedom in South Africa.

According to Ramaphosa, Tintswalo represents the success of ANC policies, benefitting from free healthcare, housing, basic utilities, education and employment opportunities facilitated by state-backed initiatives.

However, Africa Check, a non-profit fact-checking organisation, asks the question: Are these claims a true reflection of South Africa’s progress?

In a report, they investigate claims Ramaphosa made on the progress in South Africa, including on the economy, jobs and social grants.

FACT CHECK SONA 24 by SABC Digital News

“This report was written by Africa Check, a non-partisan fact-checking organisation. View the original piece on their website.”