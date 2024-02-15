Ramaphosa to deliver response to SONA debate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver his reply to the debate on his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament yesterday again accused Ramaphosa of hypocrisy in not dealing with corruption allegations against cabinet ministers.

This emerged on the second and last day of the debate in response to the SONA.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says, “When you Mr President spoke tough on corruption when allegations of corruption and looting against the Deputy President of the South African Republic and he sits right next to you, how do you expect young people to take you seriously when in your very own cabinet you sit there and entertained people who have allegations against them?”

“Your hypocrisy is not only on him. He does not want to be silver-lined Mr President. He wants to make a nightmare of broken promises. And he is unlikely, and he is very unlikely to be persuaded in that life because quite frankly the life that young people are living in South Africa is hell.”

VIDEO | Praise, criticism as MPs debate President Ramaphosa’s speech:

