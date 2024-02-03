Bafana Bafana supporters optimistic of a victory against Cape Verde

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bafana Bafana supporters say they are optimistic of a victory for the national soccer team against Cape Verde today.

Bafana Bafana progressed to the last eight stages of the African Cup of Nations currently under way in Ivory Coast.

This was after they knocked out the tournament favourites, Morocco.

The atmosphere for Bafana Bafana and Cape Verde is heating up in the Ivorian capital, Yamoussoukro, where the quarterfinals will be played.

The fans in Durban are encouraging Bafana Bafana to score many goals and win the game.

“They have to play with their hearts; they should not allow another team to be all over them.”

“They should go straight to test the goalkeeper. I would like to say, Bafana, we know that Cape Verde is a hard time. We believe in Bafana Bafana that they will win; we want them to win.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says victory over tournament favourites Morocco, has boosted their confidence for Saturday’s quarter-final AFCON match against Cape Verde in the Ivory Coast.

Broos says, “If you beat tournament favourites in Morocco, it means you played well, and that win has given us confidence that we will be ready for tomorrow’s match. We don’t underestimate Cape Verde; they have quality, and the players are very disciplined.”