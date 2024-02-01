Eskom rolls out Load Limiting Project across Gauteng

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom says it is currently rolling out the Load Limiting Project across Gauteng.

Through this initiative, Eskom will be able to reduce electricity capacity during stages one to four of load shedding.

But will allow customers to continue using electricity minimally for essential appliances such as lights, TVs and fridges.

Gauteng Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi says this initiative is targeted at customers with smart meters as they have the technical functionality to be controlled remotely.

“The rollout will be implemented in Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill and Waterfall where smart meters have been installed. An hour before the start of load shedding, we will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 amps by sending a message to their cellphone. We urge all customers with compatible meters where load limiting will be implemented, to support the initiative which ensures that they continue to have electricity for the duration of load shedding.”