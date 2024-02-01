Steenhuisen defends his PEP store utterance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DA leader John Steenhuisen has stood by comments where he described Gauteng Crime Wardens as untrained drunkards wearing ill-fitting PEP store uniforms.

The comments made last weekend at a DA event in Soshanguve, Pretoria, has raised the ire of some South Africans who have accused him of racism.

Steenhuisen dismisses the criticism.

“I shop at PEP; I don’t think there is any reason to apologize. Ninety percent of my daughter’s clothes come from PEP, I am very proud to shop there, it is value for money. There is nothing racist about that there was nothing racist about people saying that Carl Niehaus was wearing PEP stores camouflage. It is into the South African lexicon I think, the real issue is that we have crime wardens acting on the instructions of a politician and causing significant harm and acting in unlawful ways including acting as commissioners of oaths when they have no authority to do so.”