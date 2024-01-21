Assault allegations against Ace Magashule

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man from Meloding at Virginia in the Free State says he fears for his life after he was allegedly assaulted by African Congress for Transformation (ACT) President Ace Magashule and his companions yesterday.

Magashule is on a two-day campaign trail in the Lejweleputswa District, covering Welkom and Virginia to introduce his newly formed political party.

Victim, Ndade Moletsane explains how the alleged assault happened.

“I was standing outside and I saw a convoy of cars from which ACT t-shirts were being handed out. One of the people in the van threw a t-shirt to me but I threw it back and said I don’t want it. I didn’t even know that Ace was inside the van but the t-shirt I threw back landed on Ace’s face. Ace got out of the van swearing and he began to assault me while his bodyguards joined and also pointed guns at me. I am now fearful because if they could do that in broad daylight, what else can they do in the dark.”

Meanwhile, ACT says it is aware of an allegation of assault against Magashule and other members.

ACT spokesperson Rankele Msinto says they will however only comment after confirmation of a police case.

SABC News has been provided video footage of the assault incident where people wearing ACT t-shirts are seen assaulting a man.