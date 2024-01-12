sabc-plus-logo

Three children suffocate to death inside a car in Limpopo

  • Police tape at the scene of a crime.
  • Image Credits :
  • Arrive Alive
Three children have died of suffocation inside a parked vehicle at Jamela village in the Bolobedu area in Limpopo.

Police say the children, aged between two and six, were found unconscious and rushed to a local clinic.

Two children, a boy and girl aged two and six were certified dead and a third child, a boy, died later at hospital.

Police say the children were apparently playing inside a parked vehicle with windows closed.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they’ve opened an inquest docket.

“Police received a complaint from the clinic where three children were brought by their parents in a critical condition after they were discovered lying unconscious inside a parked sedan motor vehicle. Limpopo’s Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered the police to leave no stone unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding these mysterious deaths.”

