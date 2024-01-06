NSFAS unshaken by OUTA’s claims into kickbacks allegations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it is unshaken by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (OUTA) claims into alleged corruption and mismanagement at the scheme. This after OUTA announced that it was in possession of recordings of meetings between NSFAS board chairperson, Ernest Khosa and a representative of NSFAS service providers.

The Organisation says the recordings reveal how service providers allegedly paid millions of rand in kickbacks to Higher Education minister Blade Nzimande, Khosa, and the SA Communist Party in return for tenders and protection for service providers.

Nzimande and the SACP have also denied the allegations.

NSFAS spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi explains: “There is absolutely nothing wrong that the leadership has done. They have not received any money from anyone as it is being alleged that there has been such. There is no money that the chairperson has received for his personal gain nor the minister nor the South African Communist Party.”

NSFAS responds to OUTA’s allegations | Ishmael Mnisi:

SACP General-Secretary, Solly Mapaila has disputed allegations of corruption within the communist party. He was was addressing alliance partners at the commemoration of the death of SACP Chairperson, Joe Slovo at the Avalon Cemetary in Soweto.

Mapaila says the party remains steadfast in its fight against corruption.

“The SACP has never approached any person to seek illegitimate funding. It is unacceptable for anyone to try and coopt us, the name of the SACP, into their gossip and shenanigans and associate us with corruption. We are not involved. We remain steadfast in our fight against corruption and we have seen the statement that has been issued by OUTA, for instance. We have also seen the statement, equally, the response by Minister Nzimande. I have contacted our national treasurer, to check even this funding that they are talking about yesterday, she said no, we don’t know such a person.”

Additional reporting Zoleka Qodashe