Contralesa wants outgoing NSFAS board investigated

Traditional Leaders Organisation Contralesa has called on Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande to institute an investigation against the outgoing National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.

The board was dissolved by the Minister on Thursday. Contralesa President Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena says the outgoing board was bias when awarding students funding.

Mokoena also urges the Minister to appoint board members who are financially and administratively skilled.

“Contralesa welcomes the decision by the Minister to dissolve this incompetent NSFAS board, this is long overdue. Many of our deserving students were left stranded by this biased board. Contralesa calls upon the department to institute an investigation against this outgoing board. Contralesa again calls upon the Minister, this time around to appoint people with financial and administrative skills, we will be pleased if this can happen as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) welcomed the resignation of the NSFAS chairperson Ernest Khosa.

OUTA’s Investigations Manager Rudie Heyneke says yesterday’s announcement of the board being dissolved was long overdue.

He says they hope that people will be held accountable.

“We have shared all our information with the South African Police Service, with the SIU who have got a proclamation to investigate NSFAS as well as the internal attorney’s firm that was appointed by the board of NSFAS to investigate the allegations against Mr Khoza. We have shared all the information, also the information of the unidentified persons that was contributing to the recordings. And we do hope and believe that there will be consequences and that there will be accountability.”