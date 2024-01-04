Husband arrested for alleged murder of wife in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 32-year-old woman has been stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at their home in Lwamondo outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood at the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba says the suspect has been arrested and will appear before the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the woman was stabbed with a sharp object by her husband after the two engaged into a heated argument. The 41-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and was charged with murder and is expected to appear before Vuwani Magistrate’s Court in due course. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Hadebe has said domestic violence is a serious issue and the police urges individuals facing such situations to seek psycho-social support from professionals or support organisations.”