Lesufi denounces crime rate in Soshanguve’s Jukulyn section

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the crime rate at Soshanguve’s Jukulyn section, north of Pretoria, is alarming.

This follows the murder of four people who were gunned down at Block P in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Fourteen- year-old Vuyolwethu Ziwela, her uncle, a police officer Mpho Kgobotlo, and his two friends Phomolang Molakapatlo and Thando Dlamini were gunned down by heavily armed suspects.

Two suspects will appear in court tomorrow for the murders. There have been growing concerns from residents regarding the rampant crime in the area.

Business owners are reportedly forced to pay gang protection fees, while some spaza shops were forced to close down as a result. Lesufi who visited the bereaved families, says Tshwane has been characterised by high levels of criminality, with many active cases at Jukulyn.

“They’ve got 331 active cases. To almost 332 cases. This area alone is an indication that we need to overhaul how we are policing this community. There is a common case where people advertise the sale of cars online and when people come to buy, they pounce on them. The police gave me a breakdown of almost 118 cases of people they’ve arrested related to some of these cases.”