Red Cross says flooded homes in Bloemfontein unhabitable

The South African Red Cross Society in the Free State says it’s unhabitable for people to be living under muddy, wet conditions caused by recent heavy rainfall.

About 12 households in Pieter Swart area, in Bloemfontein, have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. According to the humanitarian organisation’s provincial manager Claudia Mangwegape, an assessment report has been conducted and provided to various stakeholders.

“We did conduct an assessment and we did submit the assessment to the municipality including the PDMC, which is the provincial disaster management centre and as the result through our engagement with the municipality, we did make some recommendations as well, that water had to be drained. In some of the houses that we have assessed, particularly we’ve got three houses that are in serious condition and it’s not habitable for people to be staying in those conditions. We urged the municipality to come on board and assist in terms of draining the water and also to come and assist in terms of the gravel within the area, so that when it rains the water doesn’t go through to the houses.”

Meanwhile, destitute families whose houses have been flooded say they have accepted that their homes have now turned into ponds filled with dirty water.

The fluctuating rain has continued flooding their homes. Nontuthuzelo Masisi, a 33-year-old mother of three who stays with her pensioner parent, is one of the families whose home has been flooded.

“As long as there is water outside, we know this is the life that we’ll be subjected to. If it gets hot and gets dry outside, then we’ll be able to clean although it will take longer for us to remove the water as it comes from the ground. We’re not right, the flooding has made us suffer. We’re just staying here because there’s nothing else we can do about it.”