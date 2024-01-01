Surge in mob justice incidents amid distrust in justice system

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo is experiencing a high incidence of mob justice as South Africa grapples with acts of vigilantism. This is because there continues to be little or no trust in the country’s justice system among members of some communities in the province.

According to police statistics, 588 cases of mob justice were recorded in South Africa between January and March 2023. This includes murder, attempted murder, arson and assault.

Mob justice on the rise in Limpopo

The period from July to September 2023 witnessed a notable increase in murder cases in Limpopo, totaling 237.

Of particular concern is the fact that over 37% of these cases were linked to vigilantism, with 15 incidents reported in the Vhembe district.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba has expressed concern over the prevalence of mob attacks and urged the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“We recognise that mob justice cases continue to be a challenge for us. Vhembe and Mopani districts are particularly affected. We are urging the public to resist engaging in mob justice, as it could lead to arrests,” cautions Mashaba.