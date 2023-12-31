Contralesa warns liquor traders not to sell alcohol to minors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Congress of Traditional Leaders (Contralesa) has cautioned liquor traders against selling alcohol to minors.

Contralesa says parents should also ensure that the New Year’s celebration does not expose children to alcohol.

Contralesa president Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena says law enforcement agencies must strictly monitor adherence to liquor trading policies.

“Contralesa notes the excitement that comes with the celebration of the 31st of December and the 1st of January by many people. Contralesa’s concern, however, is that there are people who end up committing crimes in the name of welcoming the new year. We call upon our people to celebrate responsibly.”

Mokoena adds: “Contralesa’s other concern, however, is to see our young teenagers who are underage flocking into the liquor outlets. We call upon the owners of these liquor outlets to not allow our young kids to flock into their businesses. We call upon our law enforcement agencies to strictly monitor adherence.”

Drinks Federation of SA warns against illicit alcohol: