Expelled PA Bonginkosi Khanyile to reveal political plans soon

Expelled Patriotic Alliance (PA) KwaZulu-Natal Premier candidate Bonginkosi Khanyile has told SABC News that he will soon announce his political future.

Khanyile was expelled from the party earlier this week, after attending a uMkhonto weSizwe party gathering addressed by former President Jacob Zuma.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene says while Khanyile has apologised for his actions, the party is resolute that his expulsion will not be rescinded.

“The office of the deputy president will then deal with appeals if there are appeals after those processes. In this instance, the president and the deputy president made the conscious decision that it was in the best interest of the PA and the brand of the PA to expel Bonginkosi. So there is not even an option for appeal in the PA when it comes to Bonginkosi Khanyile.”