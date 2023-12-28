Condolences pour in for Mbongeni Ngema

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has sent his condolences to the Ngema family following his death on the R61 road in Bizana.

Provincial spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the legendary artist was travelling in a sedan towards Port Edward with two other people when it collided with a rigid truck driving in the opposite direction with two occupants.

Both occupants of the truck were unharmed, while all three occupants of the sedan sustained severe injuries, and Ngema died on arrival at the OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana.

Binqose says a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

“The deceased in this crash, as announced by his family in a media statement, is South African legendary artist and anti-apartheid activist Mr. Mbongeni Ngema. Mr. Ngema unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana. The EC Department of Transport, through its MEC, Mr. Xolile Nqatha, is extending its sincerest word of condolences to the Ngema family while wishing the two people in the hospital a speedy and full recovery.”

The family of the late South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema has described him as a genius.

The family says the 68-year-old Ngema was a passenger in the vehicle.

Among Ngema’s most acclaimed works is Sarafina which he wrote for the stage in 1988.

It was adapted for screen in 1992, starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Ngema was also a renowned actor, choreographer, composer and singer whose works reflected the spirit of resistance during the apartheid years.

Ngema’s nephew, Sabelo, has described his uncle as a provider.

“We all loved him, He was a leader in the family, and obviously in the world. A genius in his work, a perfectionist, you know. His music, his plays, his films… a true professional.”