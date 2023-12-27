sabc-plus-logo

SA playwright and musician, Mbongeni Ngema passes away

South African playwright and musician, Mbongeni Ngema has passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 68.

Ngema died in a head-on car accident while returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

He was a passenger in the vehicle.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Ngema family spokesperson Abbey Makoe.

Ngema was best known for his award-winning works which include Sarafina and Woza Albert.

Social Media reacts to the passing of Mbongeni Ngema

