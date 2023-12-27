SA playwright and musician, Mbongeni Ngema passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African playwright and musician, Mbongeni Ngema has passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 68.

Ngema died in a head-on car accident while returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

He was a passenger in the vehicle.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Ngema family spokesperson Abbey Makoe.

Ngema was best known for his award-winning works which include Sarafina and Woza Albert.

Ngema leaves behind a legacy that resonates with the spirit of resistance during the challenging times of apartheid and the liberation struggle. Renowned for his award-winning works, including iconic pieces like “Sarafina” and “Woza Albert,” Ngema’s contributions to the arts were not only prolific but also influential.

Social Media reacts to the passing of Mbongeni Ngema

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Mbongeni Ngema, one of South Africa’s great playwrights, directors, lyricists and composers. Dr Ngema’s internationally acclaimed work, from Sarafina to Stimela sase Zola, told distinctly South African stories and experiences. pic.twitter.com/adLrJj4mGa — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) December 27, 2023

#MbongeniNgema Playwright and Actor Mbongeni Ngema has passed on following an accident, the family confirms. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/O1yK8KB8dh — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) December 27, 2023