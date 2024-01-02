Ngema’s special provincial funeral to be held at ICC in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that the acclaimed playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema’s special provincial funeral will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) on Friday.

The Presidency yesterday announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had accorded Ngema a category two funeral which will include police ceremonial honours.

Ngema died last week in a car crash in the Eastern Cape at the age of 68. His memorial service will be held at Durban’s Playhouse Theatre tomorrow.

Provincial government spokesperson Bongi Gwala, “The Premier said that the province made the request to the President to categorise Dr Ngema’s sendoff a special provincial official funeral primarily to recognise his contribution to our long and painful journey for freedom. The Premier added that although Dr Ngema has passed away, this noble gesture by the President will give the family and many South Africans comfort that he received a sendoff befitting to his stature.”

Meanwhile, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa paid his respects to Ngema’s family, following the arrival of the late playwright’s coffin from the Eastern Cape last week.