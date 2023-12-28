‘Mbongeni Ngema was a genius’

The family of the late South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema has described him as a genius.

Ngema was killed in a head-on collision on Wednesday night while returning from a funeral at Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

The family says the 68-year old Ngema was a passenger in the vehicle.

Among Ngema’s most acclaimed work, is Sarafina! which he wrote for the stage in 1988.

It was adapted for screen in 1992 – starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Ngema was also a renowned actor, choreographer, composer and singer whose works reflected the spirit of resistance during the apartheid years.

Ngema’s nephew, Sabelo Ngema has described his uncle as a provider.

“We all loved him, He was a leader in the family, and obviously in the world. A genius in his work, a perfectionist, you know. His music, his plays, his films… a true professional.”

SA playwright and musician, Mbongeni Ngema passes away

Meanwhile, composer and music producer, Gabi Le Roux has reflected on Ngema’s work.

RIP Mbongeni Ngema | Gabi Le Roux pays tribute to the music legend