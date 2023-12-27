Windy conditions hamper beach plans in Cape Town

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cape Town officials say many beaches in the City have recorded low numbers on the Day of Goodwill as strong winds persisted. Thousands of people were expected to flock the beaches and pools in Cape Town but some beaches remained deserted because of the strong South Easter.

It has kept many beachgoers at home. By this time of the year, Muizenberg Beach is at full capacity. Some people chose to sit in their cars at the beach.

“Looking at the water, it’s a bit windy. We definitely not going into the water today. It’s actually very empty today. Normally we are here every year on this day and normally this beach is packed. We’ve walked St. James and Fishhoek and are the same hardly any people. The people are not in the water because we were warned that sea is rough and because of the wind. It’s very windy in Muizenberg today,” say some members of the public.