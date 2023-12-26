Over 170 drunk driving arrests in Limpopo over December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sixteen people have been arrested for drunken driving this weekend in Limpopo.

They are expected to appear at various magistrates’ courts during the course of the week.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says this brings the number of motorists arrested for drunken driving in the province this month to 178.

“It is cause for concern that we still have so many irresponsible drivers who choose to disregard warnings on drunk driving. The arrests are however a commendable step towards making this festive season safer for all road users. Our officers remain deployed at critical points across the province with a clear instruction to arrest motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. Motorists are therefore urged to always obey the rules of the road, for safe journeys during this joyous season.”