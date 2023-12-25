Six people dead, three injured in a Eastern Cape bakkie crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six people have died and three have sustained injuries in a bakkie crash on the R61 between Ngcobo and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial Transport Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says it’s alleged the driver of a double cab, which had nine passengers, lost control and the bakkie overturned.

Binqose says five of the passengers died on the scene, while the injured, including the driver, were taken to All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo.

He says police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“This crash is the joint deadliest since the launch of our festive Arrive Alive campaign. It happens on the day we would have least expected a crash like this, as the majority of long-distance drivers might be home with their families. And what is more disturbing about this one is that these are suspected to be members of the same family. MEC for Transport, Mr. Xolile Nqatha, is extending a sincere word of condolences to this family and other families that found themselves mourning the loss of their loved ones during this period.”

