Limpopo educator arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill his wife

A 45-year-old educator has been arrested for alleged conspiracy to murder his wife in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the suspect had already paid R5 000 of the agreed R15 000 for killing his wife when he was arrested.

Mashaba says the suspect will appear before court on Wednesday.

“The police in Polokwane pounced on the 45-year-old male for conspiracy to murder his wife. The police operationalized information about the suspect and his evil intentions and was subsequently pounced on while he was at a hiding place after arranging with a source to pay him a portion of the amount agreed for killing his wife. The suspect had already paid R5 000 a portion of the agreed R15 000, and the police ultimately managed to intercept and arrest him immediately.”