Shebeen brawl in Limpopo leads to a death

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a fellow shebeen patron at Helen Park RDP section in Northam, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says that the deceased was stabbed while trying to intervene in a fight between the suspect and his girlfriend.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Mkuseni Mpini.

According to police, the suspect, his girlfriend and Mpini were at a shebeen when an argument ensued between the suspect and his girlfriend on Thursday night.

Mpini then tried to intervene, where the suspects allegedly stabbed him on the upper body. The suspect then fled the scene. He was then arrest at his home on Friday morning.

He is expected to appear in court on a murder charge this coming Wednesday.