Gauteng law enforcement clamp down on illegal miners

Gauteng law enforcement says it has seized a substantial amount of tools used for illegal mining following arrest of 300 undocumented and suspected illegal miners in Ekurhuleni and the West Rand.

It says it also dismantled illegal mining sites during Operation Shanela.

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says they have been working with other departments to fight crime.

“A multidisciplinary and integrated operation consisting of South African Police Service, South African National Defense Force, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Labour and other law enforcement descended on Primrose and Boksburg in Ekurhuleni District, Cleveland in Johannesburg District and Kagiso in West Rand District where illegal mining is rife and demolished such illegal activities.”