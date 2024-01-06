Four alleged illegal miners shot, killed in Kagiso

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four alleged illegal miners have been shot and killed during a shooting incident near City informal settlement in Kagiso on Gauteng’s Westrand. Three others were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

The deceased are three Lesotho nationals and a Mozambican national.

Police says the victims were seen being chased and shot at by a group of armed suspects from a nearby illegal mining site.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brenda Muridili says the initial investigations point to illegal mining activities as the motive for the killing.

“No one has been arrested yet but the team of Murder and Robbery unit is working together with Forensics, Crime Intelligence, District Tracking team and Kagiso Detectives to follow up on information and evidence gathered from the crime scenes to trace the perpetrators.”