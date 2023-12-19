Free State SACP concerned about divisions in ANC PEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Free State has raised concern over emerging divisions within the ANC’s PEC. The party however announced that they will be contributing towards an outright electoral victory for the ANC in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

These are some of the issues discussed during the party’s 4th plenary virtual meeting. The SACP has also rebuked the non-payment of workers in municipalities, stating that government must ensure all workers receive their salaries across all municipalities in the province.

The SACP further stated that they have been assessing the functioning of the alliance in the province.

The party’s provincial executive committee members expressed growing concerns on what appears, to be low intensity rifts and emerging divisions within the PEC of the ANC and on the other hand, open re-establishment of parallel structures within SANCO.